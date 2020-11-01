ALAN DEATON was the bar manager at The Bonding Warehouse in the heart of York during the 2000 floods. He recalls the night the waters came lapping at the door...

I LOCKED up after a private function on October 31 and the river was quite high then.

The following morning I went in only to find the Bonding under four feet of water.

It was quite a sight inside the building as there was cash floating in the water within our office from the till drawers that were stored there and the bar furniture was floating.

It was quite a sight behind the bar area too as it was full of the mixer bottles and packets of crisps floating in the water.

The stench was also horrific. I will never forget it. The following days the water just rose and rose.

I remember Terry Lloyd of ITN interviewing my boss from Skeldergate Bridge about the flooding . When the waters eventually receded, we gained access to the Warehouse and I think it became apparent that it would take a monumental effort to get the place anywhere near like re-opening.

We worked over the Christmas period and into the New Year to try to clear the place but eventually it was too big a job so it was decided to close.

In the years since, the Bonding Warehouse has reinvented itself as offices and residential 'luxury' apartments.

I don't think I will ever forget the flooding of 2000. I remember listening to the radio late at night and the reporter was saying if this brick wall gives way near the Foss Bank then there'd be a tidal wave of water and will cause an absolute disaster.

There was a fine margin between total disaster and protecting our great city.

The army put in monumental shifts working alongside residents and others to protect and deter everything that mother nature was throwing at them.

I think late 2000 into early 2001 is a time us Yorviks will never forget.