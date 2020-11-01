Anne Slade recalls her memories of the 2000 floods - and when the Army came calling for help

At the time of the 2000 floods, I was County Commissioner for Girlguiding, North Yorkshire South which covered the area of York, Selby and Tadcaster.

On the Saturday evening, I received a telephone call asking if we had any camp beds that could be used in the respite centre to be set up at Barlby High School.

We had 30 foam mattresses which were used in our residential holiday accommodation. Having ascertained that they weren’t in use that weekend, I rang back and said they were available. I was told that they didn’t need them at that point but would get back to me if necessary.

About 2am on the Sunday morning, the phone rang. “Silver Command ma’am here. Please could they have the mattresses but they would be going to Sherburn in Elmet High School.”

Fine I said. I’ll meet somebody at Wheldrake where the mattresses were kept. No, the army would come for me! We live at the top of a small cul-de-sac and I had visions of a large army vehicle coming up the road at that time on a Sunday morning. In the end, it was a very old transit van with two police officers.

By this time, there was a frost so a rather scary drive down Elvington Lane followed.

We then had to load the mattresses on to a trolley and trundle them down the path to load the van. Goodness knows what anybody looking out of their window must have thought at that time of night! It was only when loading the van that I discovered they had already been to another Guider’s home to collect her camp beds.

Lo and behold, on the news on the television the next night in the report from the centre, there were our mattresses!

It was good we were able to help in this very small way.