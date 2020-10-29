ANOTHER 52 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today in the City of York Council area, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 3,589.
A further 160 cases have been confirmed by Public Health England in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking its total up to 7,630.
An additional 141 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking its total to 4,670.
Meanwhile, the Fulford, Heslington and University of York area is continuing to see the largest number of cases, with 80 confirmed in the past 24 hours, but the number has been steadily declining over the past week or so.
Rawcliffe and Clifton South saw 39 cases confirmed, York city centre had 34 confirmed, Fulford Road and Clementhorpe had 33 confirmed, and Tang Hall and Clifton North 29 each.
The University of York said today that 27 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed within its community in the previous 24 hours, with 117 individuals currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test.
York St John University said that as of yesterday, 34 members of its community were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test.
