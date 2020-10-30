A TEENAGER accused of being part of a gang that blew up cashpoints in different counties has told a jury he knew nothing about the operation.

The 16-year-old alleged he would sometimes “cruise” around in a car and go for food with George Tunney, 24, and that he had occasionally met with Frederick Levi Squires, 38.

Both adults have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause explosions at cashpoints, conspiracy to burgle cashpoints and aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies the same charges.

The jury at York Crown Court heard all three were arrested when they hid in a hollow tree by the River Ouse at Fulford at the end of a high speed police chase in the early hours of March 10.

Giving evidence, the teenager alleged that the two men had been taking him to a wake at James Street Caravan Site, York, and he had no idea anything was wrong until the pursuit began.

He had run from the police when the white Seat car they were in crashed because he was following the men.

The jury have seen CCTV of the same car, with different number plates on, calling at Birch Services on the M62 near Manchester on March 3 and the Doncaster teenager getting out of it, paying for its fuel and buying gloves and WD40.

The youth alleged Tunney, of Doncaster, Squires, from near Kings Lynn, and a third man, had offered to take him in a Mercedes from Doncaster to Manchester for a burger at Frankie’s and he had agreed to “pass the time”.

In Manchester, he had seen the three buy the Seat and one asked him to travel home in it with two of the men. The third man drove the Mercedes back, the court heard.

He had bought the fuel at the suggestion of one of the men with money he was given and had bought the WD40 for his father’s saw.

The jury have heard the car had been stolen from a Manchester address on the night of February 20/21.

The trial continues.