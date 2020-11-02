At the height of the 2000 floods, Naburn was entirely cut off by water. STEPHEN LEWIS met the International rescue volunteer keeping the village in contact with the outside world. Here's his report from 20 years ago...

NABURN: Dateline November 7, 2000

JOHN Page splashes off the inflatable rubber boat and turns to lift his six-year-old daughter Charlotte and three-year-old son William out as well. John Howman of the International Rescue Corps steadies the boat while Mr Page’s wife Heather also jumps out.

For almost a week, since the waters rose, the only way for most people to get to and from Naburn has been by boat. International Rescue has been operating what is virtually a ferry service, carrying people and supplies across the stretch of cold water that was, until recently, the B1222 into the village.

“They have been life-savers,” says Mr Page, gesturing at John Howman. “This village has been cut off for a week, and they have literally kept the village alive. It can’t be overstated how great they have been.”

“They brought concrete blocks in, and helped raise the furniture,” adds Heather Page. “They have been fantastic. And they’re all volunteers. They’re doing this as well as holding down jobs.”

Naburn is a village virtually under siege. At one point on Friday night when the flood waters reached their peak virtually the whole of both Main Street and Front Street were under water. The International Rescue team has kept the village in touch with the outside world.

November 7, 2000: Joyce Day, is helped through the flood water at Naburn by International Rescue's Paul Wooster

The front room of villager Jessica Courtney’s home in Front Street has been turned into a makeshift ‘operations room’ for the rescue charity’s volunteers.

Three sleeping bags lie scattered on the floor, there are camping chairs set up and on one wall is an ‘operations board’ - a whiteboard with a map of the village scrawled on it showing the extent of the flooding. Evacuated houses are marked in red, and green marks show where elderly people or those with special needs live, who might need urgent help.

“It means if we need to take emergency action we have a priority list,” explains International Rescue’s Paul Wooster - a Norfolk firefighter in more normal times.

At one point over the weekend there were 15 International Rescue volunteers helping flood-stricken communities across North Yorkshire - in York, Naburn, Stamford Bridge and Selby, their efforts co-ordinated from a temporary base of operations at the Mines Rescue Station at Osgodby near Selby.

The charity’s volunteers come from all over the country and all walks of life - firefighters from Scotland and Norfolk, a yoghurt factory manager from Cheshire, a coastguard officer from Scarborough.

With the help of four inflatable boats they have spent the past few days ferrying flood victims to and from their stranded homes and delivering medical supplies and food - snatching a few hours sleep as and when they can.

They’ve helped ferry at least one pregnant woman to a waiting ambulance, and delivered medicine to a diabetic who had run out of insulin. They also had one false alarm when they rushed to help following reports of a body in the river. It turned out to be a bale of straw in an upturned canoe.

“We’re being used by the police as a response unit, by the community as a taxi service and by the medical fraternity as a medical supply unit,” says Scottish firefighter Willie McMartin, one of the founder members of the International Rescue Corps 17 years ago, cheerfully. “Nothing very exciting. We’re just helping people as best we can.”

November 7, 2000: International Rescue's John Howman ferries villagers through the flood water to Naburn

In Stamford Bridge, International Rescue volunteers have been using their boat to ferry people across the swollen River Derwent. Jacqueline Stonehouse, deputy matron at the Manor House nursing home, has been a regular passenger.

Every morning since the floods began she and other staff have been ferried across the Derwent by tireless International Rescue volunteers so they can continue their vital work of looking after the nursing home’s elderly residents.

“I never imagined I’d end up going to work in a boat!” Jacqueline admits. “They have been absolutely tremendous.”

The admiration isn’t all one way. Willie admits he and his colleagues are impressed with the spirit shown by flood victims. Wherever they go, he says, they have met nothing but gratitude and warmth.

“We’ve met so many people that are so grateful for what we’ve been able to do,” he says. “People really are at their absolute best. It’s a horrible situation in which to have to meet people: but they do give you such a high.”

In Naburn, a knot of people have gathered in Main Street to watch the waters slowly begin to rise again. The tension is palpable: but so is the community spirit. As you walk up the street, complete strangers smile and chat.

Villager Shirley Cuthbert, whose home has so far been spared by the floods, has put up in her own home one elderly neighbour who had to be evacuated. It was the International Rescue team who evacuated her. “They have been marvellous,” she says. Others with her nod enthusiastic agreement.

“They have worked so hard,” agrees Pam Baker. "They have been back and forward all hours.”

Back at the flooded B1222, a weary-looking John Howman tows his crowded rescue boat back across to the Marina side of the floodwaters yet again. His grateful passengers disembark.

As we get out, a flood spotter with a camera approaches. Any chance of a lift across? he asks.

John puffs his cheeks out wearily. “For a bit of sight-seeing?” he asks. “I don’t think so.”

There’s always one.

