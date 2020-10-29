EAST Riding of Yorkshire will move into Tier 2 from 12.01am on Saturday.
The area, which covers Pocklington, Easingwold, Bridlington and Driffield will mean people must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place.
Individuals must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space.
And, people should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport.
These measures will be reviewed every 14 days.
Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We have agreed with local leaders to move more areas into the High Local Covid Alert Level. By working together and following the rules that we will bring down the rates of infection."
