POLICE in York have put out a fresh appeal after an attack on a 12-year-old boy in York.
North Yorkshire Police have now issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an incident that happened near the junction of Boroughbridge Road and Beckfield Lane in Acomb between 3.20pm and 3.43pm on Wednesday, October 7.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Rachel Hughes or email rachel.hughes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200176367 when passing on information.
Comments are closed on this article.