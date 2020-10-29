THE world premiere of a major new art installation is set to open at York Minster next week as part of media arts event York Mediale.

Organisers say the “ambitious and cutting-edge” digital arts project has been inspired by and reacts to the events of 2020.

People We Love, to be staged in the nave of the Minster, has been commissioned from creative collective KMA and will open on Monday.

It features a temporary ‘congregation’ made up of a collection of five large high definition screens.

Each will show a series of video portraits, focused on people that have been filmed looking at a photograph of someone they love.

“The viewer won’t know who is being looked at but will experience the emotion on the face projected on screen before them, interpreting each unspoken story,” said a spokesperson.

“Each person is gazing at a picture of someone they love. A picture you never see.

“Feel each unspoken story as the faces tell the tale of a person they love.

“Visitors will also be able to add their story to the installation as a pop-up booth will be on-site, ready to capture the love stories of the city without the need for words.

“Beautiful, moving and timely, People We Love explores the invisible transaction between a person, a piece of art and that emotion which bonds us all: love.”

People We Love will run from Monday, November 2 to Sunday, November 29 during normal Minster visiting times.

Entry is included with a standard admission ticket, which is free for York residents.

Tickets for the Minster must be booked in advance online and can be booked up to two weeks in advance of a visit.

Visitors must wear a face covering. To plan your visit and to book a ticket visit https://yorkminster.org/visit/plan-your-visit/