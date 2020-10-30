LYNETTE Mills claims traffic supremo Cllr Andy D’Agorne is not against cars but against pollution. (Letters, The Press, October 28)
This is nonsense because anti-car measures introduced throughout the city have caused much of the pollution she complains about.
Every time another bottleneck is created and every time another through route is blocked, the pollution from cars increases as motorists sit in longer queues before having to drive further to get to their destination.
If Councillor D’Agorne was not against cars he would recognise that traffic should be facilitated and allowed to get where it needs to be as quickly and efficiently as possible; instead of the current negative mindset of punishing motorists by making journeys as difficult as possible.
Moreover, if he was really not anti-car as claimed he would be insisting that the new link road through the Nestle site be open to all traffic to relieve congestion outside the hospital which previous so-called traffic “improvements” have largely caused.
Matthew Laverack,
Eldon Street,
The Groves,
