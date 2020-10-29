This heartwarming photo shows a seal which was washed up on a beach with injuries to its flipper being returned to the wild - and looking lovingly back at its rescuers.

The animal named Zucchini underwent a month of treatment after becoming marooned on rocks at Cayton Bay, North Yorkshire, last month.

He was released back into the water earlier this month - by the same emergency personnel who rescued him in the same spot weeks earlier.

A touching photo of the moment shows Zucchini in shallow water peering back over his shoulder.

Video taken at the same time shows the grey seal happily returning to the sea.

On September 10 he was found by a member of the public washed up on rocks at Cayton Bay.

Emergency personnel from British Divers Marine Life Rescue rushed to the scene and identified severe damage to one of his fore flippers and side of his body.

It was clear the animal required urgent veterinary attention.

With failing light the workers spent an hour moving the seal from the challenging terrain of the rocks to safety.

He was taken to one of the charity’s medics, a vet nurse.

After being boarded overnight he was transported 160 miles to the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, in Nantwich, Cheshire, to help nurse him back to full health.

Centre staff named the seal Zucchini and he was treated further for his injuries and rehabilitated over a four-week period.

He was ready to be released back into the wild, very close to where he was found, on October 11.

Lee Stewart, manager at the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange, said: “Staff at our centre are trained to deal with injured, sick or orphaned seals.

"It is not easy treating and caring for seal pups as although they look cute they are very strong and have a nasty bite.

"It is however always very rewarding when we are able to see them return to the wild, where nature intended.

“I was really pleased to see his release back into the wild and the fact he even looked back at his rescuers was great.

"We have a great working relationship with the BDMLR who we are pleased to work so closely with.

“I would like to think Zucchini was saying thank you to all his rescuers and carers before happily returning home.”

A spokesperson for the BDMLR said: “ It was great to see Zucchini happily return to his home. It makes our role as volunteers so rewarding.”