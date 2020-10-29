A FITNESS fanatic has launched a crowdfunding campaign to start a local sports environmentally-friendly fashion brand.
Alex Platt, 30, from York, has launched a new start-up clothing business called Mocean Fitness.
The company creates sports and active wear from recycled ocean pollution, fishing nets and recycled plastic bottles to combat ocean pollution and have a positive environmental impact.
Alex said that too much of the most popular sports brands are created from common plastics.
He said: “For a long time we have thought that the sportswear industry can do more for the environment.
“Commonly, sportswear is created from a form of polyester, the most common type of plastic in the world.
“These items often have a short lifespan before being discarded into landfill.
“And that’s why we think our clothing line is both comfortable and environmentally friendly. We create high-performance activewear from recycled ocean pollution, ghost fishing nets, nylon waste from landfills and recycled plastic bottles.
“We collect waste pollution including fishing nets and industrial plastic from oceans around the world.
"And then the waste is sorted, cleaned, shredded and turned into polymers which are spun into regenerated nylon and performance Yarn.
“The material used in our products actively contribute to ocean clean up and save marine lives, and prevents further waste from entering a landfill.”
For more about the company, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1916742523/mocean-fitness-from-ocean-pollution-to-performance-wear?ref=project_build.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment