WHILE we probably won't be trick-or-treating this year, there may still be some ghouls on the streets: unkind people see unsupervised animals – especially black cats – as easy targets, so keep your companions safe indoors.
Go for fancy dress for yourself – but not your animal companions. Costumes can impair their vision and movement and create choking hazards. If you're making decorations, keep animals far away from jack-o'-lanterns, candles, and streamers.
Provide your animals with a calm, quiet space, far away from any spells or bubbling cauldrons. Avoid setting off fireworks – these can endanger our companions and wildlife.
Who panic-bought sweets? Enjoy tucking into your haul, but keep these goodies away from animals, since chocolate, nuts, raisins, and xylitol sweetener can make them ill.
Most importantly, keep demon-summoning to a minimum. This year has been eventful enough!
Jennifer White,
Senior Media Officer,
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals,
All Saints Street,
London