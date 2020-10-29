DO you recognise this man?
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help from the public following an assault on York's Heslington Road when a man was punched in the face by another male.
The incident happened at 8.40pm on Thursday, September 10, but the appeal has only just been released.
A spokesman for the force said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email 000019@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12200158949 when passing on information.
