IT is 20 years this week that York suffered one of its worst flood events.

Like so many parts of York, Knavesmire was underwater during November 2000.

It put paid to dog walking and recreational running - and luckily the racing season was over for the year because no fixtures could have taken place in such conditions.

But the flood didn't stop all sporting activity on the racecourse.

Now a lake, Knavesmire drew a different type of sport. Small dinghies and canoes were spotted making the most of this once-in-a-generation opportunity.

And two fellas even waterskied on the racecourse.

The daredevils were Michael Neal and his friend Matthew Marsh, who were more used to waterskiing in Bridlington than in the centre of York.

Michael, now 62, of Skeldergate, still recalls the day fondly. "It was one of the best days waterskiing I have ever had. It was such a fun day - it was smiles all the way."

Using a jet ski, the duo took it in turns to waterski over the racecourse. A friend took some photos, which Michael is kindly sharing with readers today.

In one photo, he loses hold and ends up doing a 'dying fly' in the water. Luckily it wasn't too deep. "If you looked under the water you could see the grass below, it was that shallow!" he recalls.

And he remembers how they were not the only ones on the Knavesmire that day. "We saw a fella on a little sailing boat."

The police did come at one point, but Michael had an answer for them. "When questioned as to if it was allowed my reply was for them to read the sign which said 'No Golf' - as we had no clubs or balls we were left to it!"

And it wasn't the only adventure Michael had during the floods.

As a resident of Skeldgergate, he also had to cope with that street being under water.

Many of his neighbours had to be rescued from their homes during the flood.

But not Michael. "I swam out of my apartment."

And what did he do next? "I went for a drink at the Cock & Bottle!".