THE quick response of CCTV operators helped lead to the arrest of a man following reports of shop-lifting.
North Yorkshire Police say they arrested a man in Leeds Road in Harrogate last night (October 29) following a report of shop-lifting in the town.
A spokesman said: "At around 5.30pm officers intercepted a silver car after information was passed to North Yorkshire Police by CCTV operators following the report from a store on Cambridge Road.
"The suspect’s vehicle was stopped and the driver, a man from the Leeds area, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and taken into custody."
The investigation into the theft of £1,500 worth of suspected stolen goods is ongoing.
The arrested man has been released while under investigation.
Comments are closed on this article.