FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a blaze in a workshop containing propane cylinders.
Five fire engines have sent to the workshop in Roman Road, Leeming, to try to stop the fire spreading.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said motorists should be aware that smoke might be crossing the A1 in the area, adding: "If you live or work nearby you might want to keep your doors and windows closed due to the smoke.
"Crews are using 3 main jets and 2 hose reel jets to tackle the fire. An aerial ladder platform is also in attendance. Crews will be at the scene for some time."