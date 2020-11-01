A BAR and restaurant in a village near York has opened its very own Après Ski inspired alfresco dining experience.
With a large garden to the rear of the restaurant, the team at Twine & Barrel, in Dunnington, have installed a spacious marquee with seating available on eight benches arranged two metres apart, enabling friends and family to meet outdoors in groups of up to six.
The marquee is accessible without having to go inside and features festoon lighting, warming fires, blankets and ski chalet themed décor to create a cosy winter atmosphere.
General manager James Platford, said: “We hope it will bring some much needed winter cheer for our guests in a safe and enjoyable environment. With a trip to the ski slopes looking unlikely for most people this winter, we wanted to bring all the fun of ‘Après Ski’ to York.”
Owners Richard Brosenitz and Roger Mann, both businessmen who have lived locally for many years, opened Twine & Barrel in December 2019 following a £500,000 refurbishment. Their vision is to offer customers from couples to families a high-quality dining experience with a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere. They teamed up with local interior designer, Rachel McLane, to create a unique and timeless interior with spacious dining areas and cosy corners.
Roger said: “We’re really lucky to have such a large outdoor space and whilst the winter season looks set to be challenging for the whole hospitality sector, we hope the new Après Ski concept will enable people to meet safely, and with ski jackets actively encouraged, they won’t need to worry about the colder weather. We’re looking forward to welcoming guests old and new to enjoy some festive fun.”
The restaurant and bar is open from Wednesday to Sunday. Visit twineandbarrel.com to book.