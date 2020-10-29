A COUNCIL chief in York is stepping back from his duties after being diagnosed with cancer.

City of York Council's executive member for education, Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, has recently been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and is currently receiving treatment following a positive prognosis.

He will take a temporary step back, for up to six months, with Cllr Keith Orrell taking on the role in the meantime.

Before becoming a Councillor, Cllr Orrell taught children with special education needs for nearly 30 years, becoming deputy head teacher of a school for children with moderate learning difficulties and then head of a unit for autistic children. Cllr Orrell became a ward councillor for Huntington and New Earswick in 2003, and served as Lord Mayor of York in 2018/19.

Cllr Orrell will start in his new executive role from Monday, November 2, to continue the council’s work in responding to the challenges posed by the pandemic, specifically in supporting schools and children’s social care with the evolving national guidance.

With a number of significant challenges for the city ahead, including recovery from the pandemic, devolution and improving Council services for residents, businesses and communities, Cllr Cuthbertson will continue to serve as Executive Member without Portfolio, providing his knowledge and support to the Council in tackling the big issues ahead.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: “First and foremost, I would like to wish Ian all the best for his treatment and I know many people in the city will join me in sending our best wishes to him and his family. Ian has done an excellent job as Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education and that is why I am pleased to retain his knowledge and support as Executive Member without Portfolio, particularly as we continue in our efforts to build back better from the pandemic and respond to the ever-changing national guidance.

“Despite these difficult circumstances, I am delighted to welcome Keith to the Executive. Having worked in education for nearly 30 years, I know that he can bring a wealth of experience and new skills to the role, as well as provide 100% focus to supporting the city’s schools and our social care system during this difficult time.”

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, Executive Member without Portfolio, said: “It has been a privilege to serve the city as Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, and I would like to thank all the staff in the Council and across our schools for the excellent work they continue to do. However, I know that at this difficult time, the Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education must give 100% to the role, and currently, this is something I unfortunately cannot do. My prognosis is positive, but I must take a temporary step back to concentrate on my health and progress through the treatment.”

“I will, of course, continue to support the Executive and the Council where I can in my role as Executive Member without Portfolio, acknowledging the reality that as a Council, we continue to respond to some of the biggest challenges the city has faced in recent years.”

“Finally, I urge anyone who feels unwell to seek advice from NHS 111, your GP or local pharmacist. I first felt unwell a short period ago, and had a GP appointment to check on what the symptoms might mean and was referred to the hospital. Shortly after these appointments, I received my diagnosis with a positive prognosis. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma can present in various ways, see www.nhs.uk or www.cancerresearchuk.org for more information.”