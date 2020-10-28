MORE than 300 additional cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in North Yorkshire and York over the past 24 hours.
Public Health England said 244 more people had tested positive in the North Yorkshire County Council area, meaning a total of 7,470 Covid-19 cases has been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.
It said another 80 had been confirmed in the City of York Council area, meaning a total of 3,537 cases has been confirmed since the pandemic began.
Another 157 cases have been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking its total to 4,529.
In York, the Fulford, Heslington and University of York area continued to have the most cases confirmed in a seven day period, with 87 positive tests in the week up to October 23, but that is considerably lower than typical figures for the area earlier this month.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment