ANOTHER store in York city centre is to close down.
Signs in the windows of Poundland in Coney Street have announced 'store closing,' with 'massive reductions' and 'everything 75 per cent off.'
The shelves are already looking empty and a member of staff said the store - which remained open through the national lockdown earlier this year - would be shutting on Saturday.
The closure will still leave the city centre with one Poundland - the store in Low Petergate, where there are no closure signs, and there is another one on the city's outskirts at Monks Cross.
News of the closure comes just days after Jack Wills in Stonegate announced it was to close in November, and another city centre store, Jaeger in St Helen's Square, has signs in the window saying it also is closing.
It emerged earlier this month that York was the worst affected city as a record number of shops disappeared from high streets across the country in the first half of 2020.
The city had 55 net shop closures, followed by Newcastle upon Tyne with 43 and Worcester with 26, according to figures published by the Local Data Company and advisory firm PwC.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment