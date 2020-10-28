A YORK jury has seen a video posted by a 16-year-old on his Facebook page of people blowing a cashpoint open and breaking into the building where it was situated.
They have also seen the clothing worn by the teenager when he was arrested by the River Ouse in Fulford at night.
He was wearing black jeans, black tracksuit bottoms, a black hooded jacket, a black tracksuit top, a green T-shirt and back trainers.
The prosecution alleges the teenager was part of a gang conspiring to raid cashpoints by blowing their backs off in the technique shown on the video and breaking into the building behind them to get at money.
The jury has heard evidence that two phones a police analyst says were used by the teenager made calls to two men he was arrested with. Both men have admitted being part of the gang.
The teenager, from Doncaster, denies conspiracies to burgle and cause explosions. The trial at York Crown Court continues.
