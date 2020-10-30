HALLOWEEN will be celebrated in York this year - and we have the photos to prove it!
We asked readers to send us their Halloween photos - and we've had a deluge.
From pictures of carved pumpkins, to decorated homes and scary dress-up costumes, it looks like many readers are not going to miss out on Halloween fun this year.
Some have arranged socially-distanced and 'Covid-safe' trails for young people and their families to enjoy.
One will take place at Woodthorpe where more than 100 houses will be participating.
A local said: "We have decorated our houses with Halloween decorations so they can enjoy the spooky fun as we adhere to socially-distanced rules.
"All our decorations will be visible from the footpath, so there will be no reason to knock on any doors. The area looks fantastic and very scary!"
One reader shared photos of their resident 'ghost' scaring folks down by the riverside.
They posted: "Mr Spooky the ghost (original name we know!) lives on South Esplanade in an old escape tunnel that led from Clifford's Tower down to the river front, once upon a time.
"He has been a big hit since he arrived last Wednesday and we have heard many a scream from passers by.
"Legend has it he was a pirate who used to hide his treasure in there and hide out from the authorities.
"There is said to still be hidden treasure in there. He still protects it until this day, hence his ghostly presence. He loves a selfie and now has his own hashtag. If you spot him take a pic and use the #mrspookyyork"
We hope you enjoy our readers' Halloween photos - thanks to everyone for sharing!
Our spooky cat and hedgehog!
Our spooky cat!
Our lovely lockdown baby Orla-Rose celebrating her first Halloween in style
The cutest pumpkin in the patch
Our little pumpkin
Six year old Dougie's vampire pumpkin for the pumpkin trail.
Vampire pumpkin for the pumpkin trail
South Esplanade on the river front
Mr Spooky
Can you spot the hidden treasure?
Tobi Smith as a vampire for a Halloween party
All dressed up for a Halloween party
Picture of Clayton Moughan Wright from Barlby, Selby aged three
Clayton in his new Halloween costume
On holiday in the Yorkshire Dales. The first night spent carving pumpkins!
Five carved pumpkins sitting on a hearth
Halloween at Camellia Cottage, Kingsway West, Acomb.
Camellia Cottage
My Doctor Who-themed house complete with life size velociraptor and ghouls with graveyard sfx and lighting!
Velociraptor
Ghoul
Ghoul
Dalek
Here are a few of the pumpkins I have carved.
Creepy Pennywise pumpkin
Mickey and Minnie pumpkin
Mufasa and Simba pumpkin
Frankie (aged 4) was very pleased with his Batman pumpkin
Batman pumpkin
One happy Batman fan
Teddy is enjoying his first Halloween!
Our cute little pumpkin!
How Halloween used to be! George and Hazel from the mid 80s. All you needed was a 15 p hat and a black bin liner.
Mid 80s Fifteen pence hat and a bin bag
Pumpkin
Pumpkin
Our spooky window
The children made this pumpkin to display in the window