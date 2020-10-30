HALLOWEEN will be celebrated in York this year - and we have the photos to prove it!

We asked readers to send us their Halloween photos - and we've had a deluge.

From pictures of carved pumpkins, to decorated homes and scary dress-up costumes, it looks like many readers are not going to miss out on Halloween fun this year.

Some have arranged socially-distanced and 'Covid-safe' trails for young people and their families to enjoy.

One will take place at Woodthorpe where more than 100 houses will be participating.

A local said: "We have decorated our houses with Halloween decorations so they can enjoy the spooky fun as we adhere to socially-distanced rules.

"All our decorations will be visible from the footpath, so there will be no reason to knock on any doors. The area looks fantastic and very scary!"

More: 13 spooky photos of York - as you have never seen the city before!

One reader shared photos of their resident 'ghost' scaring folks down by the riverside.

They posted: "Mr Spooky the ghost (original name we know!) lives on South Esplanade in an old escape tunnel that led from Clifford's Tower down to the river front, once upon a time.

"He has been a big hit since he arrived last Wednesday and we have heard many a scream from passers by.

"Legend has it he was a pirate who used to hide his treasure in there and hide out from the authorities.

"There is said to still be hidden treasure in there. He still protects it until this day, hence his ghostly presence. He loves a selfie and now has his own hashtag. If you spot him take a pic and use the #mrspookyyork"

We hope you enjoy our readers' Halloween photos - thanks to everyone for sharing!

Send us your Halloween photos!

"We want to see your pumpkins, your fancy dress outfits and photos of how you have decorated your home. We will share your photos with readers - please send them straight to our newsroom via the Send Now button below."

We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.

John Forecast

Our spooky cat and hedgehog!

Our spooky cat!

Our spooky cat!

Sarah Knowles

Our lovely lockdown baby Orla-Rose celebrating her first Halloween in style

The cutest pumpkin in the patch

The cutest pumpkin in the patch

Our little pumpkin

Our little pumpkin

Sophie Fox

Six year old Dougie's vampire pumpkin for the pumpkin trail.

Vampire pumpkin for the pumpkin trail

Vampire pumpkin for the pumpkin trail

Community contributor

Mr Spooky the ghost (original name we know) lives on South Esplanade in an old escape tunnel that led from Clifford's Tower down to the river front once upon a time. He has been a big hit since he arrived last Wednesday and we have heard many a scream from passers by. Legend has it he was a pirate who used to hide his treasure in there and hide out from the authorities. There is said to still be hidden treasure in there. He still protects it until this day, hence is ghostly presence. He loves a selfie and now has his own hashtag. If you spot him take a pic and use the #mrspookyyork

South Esplanade on the river front

South Esplanade on the river front

Mr Spooky

Mr Spooky

Can you spot the hidden treasure?

Can you spot the hidden treasure?

Community contributor

Tobi Smith as a vampire for a Halloween party

All dressed up for a Halloween party

All dressed up for a Halloween party

Stephen Wright

Picture of Clayton Moughan Wright from Barlby, Selby aged three

Clayton in his new Halloween costume

Clayton in his new Halloween costume

Kate Metcalfe

On holiday in the Yorkshire Dales. The first night spent carving pumpkins!

Five carved pumpkins sitting on a hearth

Five carved pumpkins sitting on a hearth

Lynda Starkey

Halloween at Camellia Cottage, Kingsway West, Acomb.

Camellia Cottage

Camellia Cottage

Paul Friday

My Doctor Who-themed house complete with life size velociraptor and ghouls with graveyard sfx and lighting!

Velociraptor

Velociraptor

Ghoul

Ghoul

Ghoul

Ghoul

Dalek

Dalek

Jason Burns

Here are a few of the pumpkins I have carved.

Creepy Pennywise pumpkin

Creepy Pennywise pumpkin

Mickey and Minnie pumpkin

Mickey and Minnie pumpkin

Mufasa and Simba pumpkin

Mufasa and Simba pumpkin

Geraldine Bolli

Frankie (aged 4) was very pleased with his Batman pumpkin

Batman pumpkin

Batman pumpkin

One happy Batman fan

One happy Batman fan

Annie Primmer

Teddy is enjoying his first Halloween!

Our cute little pumpkin!

Our cute little pumpkin!

Community contributor

How Halloween used to be! George and Hazel from the mid 80s. All you needed was a 15 p hat and a black bin liner.

Mid 80s Fifteen pence hat and a bin bag

Mid 80s Fifteen pence hat and a bin bag

Andy Lynn

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

Sue Gabbatiss

WOODTHORPE HALLOWEEN TRAIL: Woodthorpe is having a Halloween Trail. Over 100 houses are participating for our children. We have decorated our houses with Halloween decorations so they can enjoy the spooky fun as we adhere to socially distanced rules. All our decorations will be visible from the footpath, so there will be no reason to knock on any doors. The area looks fantastic and very scary!

Our spooky window

Our spooky window

The children made this pumpkin to display in the window

The children made this pumpkin to display in the window