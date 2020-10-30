HALLOWEEN will be celebrated in York this year - and we have the photos to prove it!

We asked readers to send us their Halloween photos - and we've had a deluge.

From pictures of carved pumpkins, to decorated homes and scary dress-up costumes, it looks like many readers are not going to miss out on Halloween fun this year.

Some have arranged socially-distanced and 'Covid-safe' trails for young people and their families to enjoy.

One will take place at Woodthorpe where more than 100 houses will be participating.

A local said: "We have decorated our houses with Halloween decorations so they can enjoy the spooky fun as we adhere to socially-distanced rules.

"All our decorations will be visible from the footpath, so there will be no reason to knock on any doors. The area looks fantastic and very scary!"

One reader shared photos of their resident 'ghost' scaring folks down by the riverside.

They posted: "Mr Spooky the ghost (original name we know!) lives on South Esplanade in an old escape tunnel that led from Clifford's Tower down to the river front, once upon a time.

"He has been a big hit since he arrived last Wednesday and we have heard many a scream from passers by.

"Legend has it he was a pirate who used to hide his treasure in there and hide out from the authorities.

"There is said to still be hidden treasure in there. He still protects it until this day, hence his ghostly presence. He loves a selfie and now has his own hashtag. If you spot him take a pic and use the #mrspookyyork"

We hope you enjoy our readers' Halloween photos - thanks to everyone for sharing!

Send us your Halloween photos! "We want to see your pumpkins, your fancy dress outfits and photos of how you have decorated your home. We will share your photos with readers - please send them straight to our newsroom via the Send Now button below."