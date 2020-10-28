PEOPLE in York are spending the most of anywhere in the country doing up their homes.
Confused.com has conducted a survey of 2,000 UK homeowners to find out how much we’re spending renovating our homes across the UK, what the biggest challenges are, and how we fund it.
York came out as the place spending the most with an average of more than £49,000 doing up their entire house since the start of the lockdown earlier in the year.
The study found that renovating a home in the UK costs on average £35,364.
The top 10 cities spending the most on renovating their home on average include:
1 York £49,056
2 Southampton £47,512
3 Cardiff £46,012
4 Birmingham £45,125
5 Liverpool £44,928
6 Newcastle £42,702
7 Leicester £38,857
8 London £33,298
9 Leeds £33,002
10 Manchester £27,217
In particular, people in York have spent the most on renovating their kitchen, spending £6,167, on average.
This is more than double the amount spent by people in Edinburgh (£2,450), and over £1,500 more than people spend renovating their kitchen in Portsmouth (£3,500).
Other insights thrown up by the survey include, women spend almost half as much as men while home renovating (£24,867 compared to £45,458) , while 41% of people polled found that the hardest part of their home renovation was finding the right tradesman.
Also on average, people in the UK go over budget by £7,765.
You can view the full campaign here.