SINCE lockdown we have been inviting parents in York to share the happy photos of their new arrivals.

York's 'lockdown babies' have brought a real ray of sunshine to us all in these dark and difficult times.

Thanks to all the parents who have sent in their photos and shared their stories.

Our gallery today shows 16 of York's newest citizens - a warm welcome to the world.

Here are some of our lockdown babies up close...

Akira Freya Garrow

Akira Freya Garrow was born on August 11 at York Hospital weighing 2.7kg to Rachael and Stewart Garrow of York.

Rachel said: "In the early stage of pregnancy, I was scary as I got Covid at 23 weeks pregnant. Months later Akira Freya was born on the 11th of August. I'm very thankful to the NHS, the midwives were fantastic!

Francesca Ellie Liddle

Francesca Ellie Liddle was born on April 19 in York weighing 7lb 11oz to Laura Joanne and Michael Ian Liddle of Woodthorpe, York.

Laura said: "I was induced alone but the midwives are all absolute superstars! Mike was called in about 12pm the Sunday and Francesca was born - 11 and half hours later. She had a bit of a fight with forceps but the team were so amazing that we were never once worried for her safety. No words are enough to thank them!"

Jamie Lee Hatfield

Jamie Lee Hatfield with his big brother Harry. Jamie was born on April 12 to Leigh and Andrew Hatfield of Market Weighton.

Scarlett Ellen Rose Young

Scarlett Ellen Rose Young was born in York on August 15 weighing 4lbs 3oz to Helen Judd and Aaron Young of Tang Hall, York.

Mum Helen said: "I had a semi emergency c-section (wasn't in labour) due to her weight and my placenta not working properly. We were told she would be below 4lbs. She was 4lbs 3oz in the end, and spent 11 days in SCBU and is now home with us."