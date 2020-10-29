SPOOKY stories will be told this weekend as a popular Yorkshire farm prepares to celebrate Halloween.

And organisers at the Yorkshire Museum of Farming, in Murton, near York, are advising visitors to make the most of this weekend before the site closes to prepare for the Christmas celebrations.

This weekend children will be able to listen to spooky stories and have a go at creating their very own carved pumpkins.

Organiser, Craig Benton, who has been carrying out maintenance to some of the historic tractors at the museum in preparation for winter, said this weekend will be a final celebration following a difficult but popular year for the farm.

He added that the farm would close on Sunday for a month, to prepare for the return of the Christmas show on December 1, the farm’s biggest event, which this year is called the Christmas Staycation.

He said: “This year, unfortunately, visitors won’t be able to go on some events such as the train but our Santa Staycation festival will have all the classics including birds of prey, Christmas food, our mulled wine station and of course Santa.”

He added that despite the pandemic, ticket were selling fast.

He added: “We are fortunate that people still want to come and enjoy the farm for a Christmas celebration.

“Of course we have all the social distancing guidelines in place to make sure it is a Covid secure celebration.”

The Yorkshire Museum of Farming was established by the Yorkshire Farm Machinery Preservation Society. The society began negotiations to build a museum on the Murton Park site in the late 1970s, and the museum opened to the public in 1982. The museum says it is dedicated to preserving this heritage to fully represent the diverse topic of farming and rural culture.

To find out more about events, visit http://www.murtonpark.co.uk/whats-on/.