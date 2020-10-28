THE rate of coronavirus in York is dropping and the city is currently in Tier 2.

Latest figures for York show a rate of 244.99 cases per 100,000 people - a reduction from October 22 when the rate was at 299.6.

This is well below the regional average of 380.3 per 100,000.

But what would a Tier 3 lockdown look like?

Tier 3 is currently the highest state of alert over the coronavirus.

How long will it last?

No one can be certain but the Government says it will review the restrictions every 28 days.

Who can I meet up with?

Fewer people than before. You can only meet indoors or outdoor spaces, such as a garden, or hospitality venues with people in your household or support bubble.

If you really can't live without seeing your friends you can meet with other people in public outdoor places, such as the beach or a park, but only in groups of up to six (The Rule of Six).

Can I stay with friends overnight?

Not if it means sharing a roof with anyone not in your household or support bubble.

In addition, people outside Tier 3 areas are 'strongly advised' not to stay overnight.

What about work?

Staff are urged to work from home where possible. All workplaces must be 'Covid secure'.

And travel?

Again travel is frownd upon but you can still travel to work (if you can't work from home), go to the shops and hospitality venues that are open. People must wear a face covering.

Where possible people are urged not to travel outside a Tier 3 alert area.

Will the shops be open?

Although this is at the discretion of shop owners (who may decide to close for their own safety) most shops are expected to stay open.

Can I have a drink/eat out?

Restaurants and pubs must close by 10pm and provide a table service.

However, local authorities have discretion to tighten the rules.

Pubs and bars must serve a 'substantial' meal with purchase of alcohol.

Okay, so can I work out?

Again, local authorites have discretionary powers to close gyms.

Organised sport is allowed indoors and out but you can't go to sporting events, like football matches.

What about schools and universities?

They remain open as normal.

Can I go to a place of worship?

Yes but households must not mix. There are exceptions for weddings and funerals.

So I can get married?

Yes but only 15 people can attend the ceremony and receptions are off.

And funerals?

Up to 30 people can attend a funeral and half of them can go to a wake (but not in someone's house).

Libraries and other public buildings These buildings remain open at the discretion of the authority. It's probably best to check.