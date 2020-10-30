IT was the end of an era when Woolworths closed its store in York city centre back in January 2008.

Memories have been sparked this week about the "Wonder of Woolies" after a hoax post on twitter claimed some stores were to reopen in the UK.

By the response, it seems many shoppers would welcome Woolies back with open arms.

And it's not surprising. From its Pick 'n' Mix counter, to its toy store, clothing section and record shop - it was a fun place to shop and often a great source of a bargain.

The Woolworths story in York began in 1924 when it opened its store in Spurriergate, York.

This store was damaged when York was bombed during the Second World War.

The Picture House cinema which was demolished to make way for a bigger Woolworths in York

But things were looking up by 1955 when Woolies expanded along Coney Street - moving into the site left by the former Picture House cinema which was demolished to make way for the retailer (and is now Boots).

In November 1957, Woolies even opened its Diamond Bar café - anyone remember that?

And in May 1966, Woolworths in York opened for the very first time on the Whitsun bank holiday.

Famous visitors over the years included former boxer Henry Cooper who met shoppers in Woolworths during a promotional tour of Yorkshire in August 1977 and singer Lena Zavaroni, who was swamped by teenage fans when she handed out autographed records at the store in August 1979.

Hard times: Woolworths' closing down sale in 2008

By the mid nineties, Woolies stopped selling vinyl record singles and in January 2008, Woolworths closed its store in Coney Street - some three years after its branch at Monks Cross shut for good.