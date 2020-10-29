City of York Council are always on about river safety, yet they sometimes seem to have little sense of urgency when it comes to making sure people are safe near the river. The lights on the riverside path between Lendal bridge and Scarborough bridge failed again last week, for the third time this year.
This time they were repaired quickly, within a matter of a few days. But that is not always the case. I have notified the council on each occasion, and expressed the importance of having a well lit footpath, but it has often taken several days to fix - once as long as 11 days, which is not acceptable.
Michael Porteus, Esplanade Court, York
