I have just read the report about the University of York erecting canvas tents, outdoor seating, food trucks and bars for their students (University of York creates ‘Covid-safe’ festival site, October 24).
It would appear that these structures have been erected for students to socialise and study whilst adhering to Covid restrictions. If you believe that you will knit fog. If they are there for study why do they need bars?
Do not forget one of their own students complained in The Press last week about drunken students in her halls of residence causing problems and ignoring restrictions. I have family in Badger Hill and can confirm the behaviour of some students leaves a lot to be desired.
Since the students returned we along with a host of university cities have had a large increase in Covid cases.
The students will go home for Christmas leaving the residents of York in Tier2 unable to see our families because of the legacy left behind by them.
Les Coverdale, Elvington
