ANOTHER patient suffering from coronavirus has died at York Hospital.
The fatality, reported today by York Yeaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths at York and Scarborough Hospitals since the pandemic began to 229.
A spokeswoman for the Trust confirmed that the latest death had happened at York Hospital.
The hospital currently has 34 inpatients who have tested positive for Covid-19. Two wards at the hospital have been designated special Covid wards.