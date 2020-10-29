A BRAVE domestic abuse survivor who is set to receive a Pride of Britain award on TV this week has been congratulated by the charity she supports.

As reported by The Press earlier this week, Rebecca Beattie of York will receive the Prince’s Trust Young Achiever Award at the Pride of Britain Awards.

When she was 24, Rebecca had to rebuild her life from scratch after domestic abuse that left her in hospital needing facial reconstruction surgery.

After leaving hospital, she set up ethical clothing brand Always B.U to raise awareness of the kind of physical and economic abuse she suffered at the hands of her partner.

She gives five per cent of every sale she makes to Yorkshire charity Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS), which supports anyone experiencing or affected by domestic abuse.

Sarah Hill, chief executive of IDAS, today told of the charity's pride and joy at Rebecca's success.

Sarah said: “It is great to see Rebecca receiving national recognition for her incredible achievements.

“Rebecca has shown great strength and bravery, not only launching her own business following domestic abuse but also applying her business acumen to supporting our work and empowering other survivors.

“Rebecca is in regular contact with IDAS and is generous in sharing her time and making donations to support our work.

“We’re all incredibly proud of everything she is doing and wish her many congratulations on this fantastic award.”

Rebecca will add the Pride of Britain award to the regional Hallmark Ambassador of the Year award she won at the 2019 Prince’s Trust Awards.

The Pride of Britain Awards will be broadcast on Sunday on ITV at 9pm.

IDAS helps anyone suffering from or affected by domestic abuse of any kind including physical, emotional, psychological or sexual. Its 24-hour helpline is 0808 2000 247, its North Yorkshire contact number is 03000 110 110 and its email is at info@idas.org.uk. Its website is idas.org.uk