WOOWORTHS hit the headlines yesterday in a hoax news story claiming that some stores were to reopen in the UK.
Woolies was a high street favourite and was much missed when its stores started to close in the mid to late 2000s.
Its Coney Street store in York closed in 2008 - but did you know that that premises used to be a cinema?
A dusty old file in our archive turned out this photograph of soldiers marching into The Picture House in Coney Street in 1937.
The cinema building was later occupied by Woolworths and is now Boots' main store in the city centre.
Woolworths opened its store in Spurriergate York in 1924 - and it suffered bomb damage in the Second World War.
It expanded into its bigger site in Coney Street when The Picture House cinema was demolished in 1955.
If you like sharing photos and stories from York's past, please click here to join our new Facebook group: Why We Love York - Memories.