POLICE are hunting for a wanted man from Selby.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate 38-year-old, Neil Michael Friar who is wanted on recall to prison for breach of licence conditions and also for failing to attend court.
He has links to Selby, York, Leeds and previously had links to Bradford and Whitby too.
If you have any information which could help police locate Friar, please call 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
