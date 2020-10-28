SCARY classics are back on the big screen at a York cinema this Halloween.
Vue at Clifton Moor is bringing back a number of fan-favourite scary films including the return of Hocus Pocus and The Shining.
For those looking for something gorier, the infamous scary film villain Freddy Krueger also returns to the big screen in American slasher The Nightmare on Elm Street. Including Johnny Depp’s big screen debut.
Film Production Lecturer and Vue Ambassador, Dr Agata Lulkowska, says that the cinema is the perfect setting to enjoy a scary film: “Scary movies are so enduringly popular because of the adrenaline rush they give us of being scared while in a safe environment, and the big screen experience increases that experience.
“Every moment is heightened in a darkened room, with a huge screen and surrounded by sound. The sense of community, with the whole room joining in with the suspense, the gasps and the screams, make the cinema a special environment for enjoying this kind of film – not to mention the fact that you can’t pause. You really get to experience the journey exactly how these iconic filmmakers intended.”
Tickets are available now at myvue.com
For more information on the safety measures being implemented, customers can visit: myvue.com/stay-safe
