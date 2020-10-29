A NORTH Yorkshire couple have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and say they have Bob Dylan to thank as they met on his birthday - and even named their only son after the singer.
Martin Dove, 72, said it was love at first sight when he first saw Katy Dove, 72, standing across from him in a pub.
The obsessive Bob Dylan fan went over to her and, in a bid to spark a conversation, asked her if she knew it was Bob Dylan’s birthday.
She didn’t, but the pair danced the night away and have not spent a minute apart since that fateful evening on May 24, 1970.
Just over four months later, the smitten pair tied the knot. And 10 years later, Katy, who was a civil servant, gave birth to their first and only son - who they aptly named Bob.
They celebrated their 50th anniversary this month - enjoying cake and champagne at the beach in Scarborough, where they live.