THESE spooky photos in and around York are enough to persuade you to lock yourself away safely indoors this Halloween!
We asked our Press Camera Members to come up some creative photos to mark Halloween.
And they didn't hold back!
From ghosts and ghouls to bats by moonlight and creepy images in trees - there are images here worthy of their own Hammer Horror film!
Someone is watching me - photo by Susan JB
Our Camera Club members have clearly had a lot of fun using Photoshop to create their creepy photos.
We hope you enjoy looking at them, as much as we have!
And a big thanks to our contributors:
At York Cemetery - by Sue Gabbatiss
Ghostly story-teller in York - by Gillian Pulpher
Lynne Kinder's spooky Halloween photo
Spooky pumpkin picking - by Sarah Gabbatiss
Phantom at All Saints Church, Pavement - by Barney Sharratt (above)
Roman solider ghosts by The Minster - by Richard Sparnenn
Shiver to the bone at Thorp Perrow - photo by Emma Richardson
Lee Cocker for his scary shot to mark Halloween
Harry Potter vibe on Shambles - by Kevin Atmore
Is this a vampire bat? - by Kevin Atmore
Strensall Common at Halloween - by Susan JB
Reflections in a window at Halloween - by Lisa Young
Spooky telephone box - by Vytautas Neimantas.
