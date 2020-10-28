LEGO,Barbie and Monopoly are being tipped to be among the top toys this Christmas, according to new research.

This year’s DreamToys list by the Toy Retailers Association comes as parents say they have been playing with their children more amid school closures and social distancing rules.

The unranked top 12 toys includes the Barbie 3-in-1 DreamCamper, which sells at £79.99, a Lego set of Harry Potter’s Hedwig for £34.99, and Monopoly For Sore Losers, expected to sell at £22.99.

Lego also makes a second appearance thanks to the Adventures with Mario starter course which sells for £49.99.

TV and film characters also feature heavily, with a Baby Yoda toy from The Mandalorian series for £29.99, Peppa Pig’s shopping centre at £39.99, and the Paw Patrol Dino Rescue Patroller listed at £64.99 also making the list.

The cheapest item on the list is a Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule for £6.99.

The Laser Battles Hunters Vehicle (£59.99), a Pokemon carry case set (£39.99), Present Pets (£54.99) and an LOL Surprise Remix doll (£39.99) round off the list.

Ahead of Christmas, polling suggests that parents have played with their children more this year as a whole.

A survey of 2,000 parents in the UK with children under the age of 10 found that 46% of them said that toys had been played with more this year as a result of lockdown.

In addition, 56% of parents said that they had personally spent more time playing with their children this year, and 88% of those said that playtime had brought them closer to their children.

Gary Grant, chairman of the DreamToys selection committee said: “Toys have been an important part of families’ lives during lockdown and we believe many on this list will put a well-deserved smile on faces this Christmas.”