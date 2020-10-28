A MAN had to be rescued from a stream last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Easingwold at 12.39am.
A spokesman said: "Crews from Easingwold and Helmsley responded to a report of a man who had fallen into a stream.
"On arrival crews found that the man had fallen through a hedge into the stream having got out of his car.
"Crews used a saw to cut away the hedge in order to rescue the man. The crew cared for the male awaiting the arrival of ambulance crews."
