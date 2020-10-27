FORECASTERS have issued a yellow warning for more heavy rain later this week, which could lead to flooding.
The Met Office warning for periods of heavy rain in much of North Yorkshire runs from noon on Thursday until midnight on Friday, and comes after a dousing today.
It said: "Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life. Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible."
It also warned that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.
There should be some respite tomorrow, with sunshine forecast, especially in the morning.