A WOMAN has been arrested after armed police were called to a disturbance at a York property early today in which a man suffered a facial injury.
North Yorkshire Police said officers arrested a 40-year-old York woman on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possessing class A drugs.
A spokeswoman said they had been called to a disturbance at a property in Heslington Road, York, at just after midnight, but the suspect was arrested in Melrosegate.
She said that additional police activity at a property in Rawden Avenue, off Melrosegate, was linked to the incident.
"Both unarmed and armed officers were involved in the incident," she said, adding: "The woman has been released on bail while inquiries continue. A man sustained a minor facial injury during the incident."
