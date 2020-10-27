MORE than 200 additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed in York and North Yorkshire.
Public Health England said 60 cases had been confirmed in the City of York Council area in the last 24 hours, taking the total since the pandemic began to 3,457.
It said another 179 cases had been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking its total to 4,372, and an additional 183 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking its total to 4,372.
The Fulford, Heslington and University of York area continued to have the most cases over the week to October 22, with 97 cases confirmed - but this was sharply down on the numbers being confirmed earlier in the month.
Other areas with numerous cases included Heworth South and The Groves with 40, Rawcliffe and Clifton South with 37, Clifton North with 36, Tang Hall with 35 and Fulford Road and Clementhorpe, with 31.
Areas with low numbers of cases confirmed included Huntington with just six, Haxby with nine and Strensall with 11.