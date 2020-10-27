DISGRACED X Factor star Danny Tetley has had his jail sentence for sexually abusing boys cut by the Court of Appeal Criminal Division in London.

Tetley, 40, was given an extended sentence totalling 17 years by the Recorder of Bradford in January, nine years behind bars and a further eight years on closely monitored licence.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal reduced the total sentence to 14 years. The custodial term of nine years remains the same but the extended licence period has been cut to five years.

A spokesman for the Court of Appeal Criminal Division confirmed to the Press's sister paper The Telegraph & Argus that Tetley had won his appeal against the length of his sentence.

Tetley, of St Enoch’s Road, Wibsey, Bradford, was labelled a dangerous predator by the then Recorder of Bradford, Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC.

He told the fallen singing star he had traded on his celebrity status to sexually abuse seven boys aged between 14 and 16.

Judge Durham Hall said his depravity had “tarnished and destroyed” his TV singing career.

“Those in the public eye do not have a licence to abuse those who are mesmerised by them.

“Many will see you for what you are, a despicable creature with very few redeeming features,” he stated.

Tetley pleaded guilty to seven charges of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of distributing indecent images of children.

He abused seven boys by paying them to send him naked photos and pictures in boxer shorts.

He sexualised the teenagers, two of whom were just 14, by handing out thousands of pounds for the images and sending them pornographic images of himself.

Tetley, who appeared on Pop Idol and made the X Factor live shows in 2018, coming in sixth place, had “gained some degree of fame,” prosecutor Michael Smith told Bradford Crown Court.

He had worked as a singer in Benidorm and appeared regularly on national television.

The boys were impressed by Tetley’s celebrity status and he traded on that to groom and sexualise them.

He mentioned girls and a Range Rover to draw one of them in, saying he was a person with influence in the celebrity world.

Tetley offered £500 for “a dick pic” and told the youngster: “You can have more, you know that.”

Tetley met one victim at an X Factor promotional event, while another boy’s mother was a fan of the show.

He chatted to the youngsters on Facebook before switching to Snapchat and WhatsApp to abuse them.

Tetley offered up to £1,000 for pictures, saying: “The more you show, the better the price.”

Mr Smith said: “His fame, his notoriety, was part of the grooming process. People were in thrall of him and had an affection for him.”

One victim was abused when Tetley was competing in the X Factor and his “notoriety was at its highest,” Mr Smith said. The boy was a fan and Tetley sent him videos of the cast before offering to pay him up to £1,000 for indecent images.

Tetley’s barrister, Andrew Dallas, said he left school at 15 with no qualifications, coming out as gay three years later.

“He discovered he had one talent and that is that he could sing,” Mr Dallas said.

Tetley made a living performing at working men’s clubs and he appeared on Pop Idol.

“That was a whiff of the enticing aroma of the show business and celebrity world,” Mr Dallas said.

Tetley became a chronic drug user and continued singing in bars and clubs after an eight-year relationship ended when he was 30.

In 2018, he progressed on to the X Factor and became better known.

“He blames his elimination from that talent competition on his drug use; that had become known” Mr Dallas said.

Judge Durham Hall told Tetley: “The extent of your depravity and number of child victims has tarnished and destroyed your celebrity status. Such fame as you had has ended in disgrace.”

He labelled Tetley “predatory and highly manipulative,” saying he posed a high risk of serious harm to young male children.

He abused his victims online at night while under the influence of drink and drugs.

“It was corruption reinforced by fame,” Judge Durham Hall said: “Blatant, disgusting and unbelievable.”

Commending detectives from Bradford District’s Abusive Images Team (known as the Police Online Investigation Team) he said: “A predator has been rooted out of our society.”