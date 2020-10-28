A MAJOR flood defence scheme for a village near York has been ruled out - 20 years after it was swamped by floodwaters from the River Ouse.

The Environment Agency says investigations have revealed that no scheme for Naburn would meet the cost-benefit criteria needed to ensure the wise use of taxpayers’ money.

It says it appreciates the decision will be "disappointing" but it will instead be offering flood doors, temporary barriers, pumps and valves for individual properties to reduce the chances of flood water getting inside.

In November 2000, the village downstream of York was marooned, dozens of properties were inundated, power supplies were lost and villagers were rescued by boat after the Ouse rose to a record 5.4 metres above normal summer levels. This February, there were fears the river might rise that high again but it only reached 4.5.

Kathy Stevenson, from the agency’s York Flood Alleviation Scheme project, said yesterday that, working with members of the village’s flood group, it had thoroughly explored many options to develop a large scale, engineered flood scheme for Naburn, which needed to be both technically feasible and economically viable.

“Our investigations revealed that there was not an option where the costs of constructing a flood defence scheme would outweigh the benefits,” she said. “As such, any large scale scheme would not reach the criteria we need to meet to ensure a wise use of taxpayers' money.”

She said that while she appreciated this was disappointing, the agency could offer the Property Flood Resilience Scheme (PFR) to owners of properties at risk to better protect them, which could include providing flood doors, temporary barriers, pumps and valves.

She said a free survey would be offered to property owners to assess whether they would be suitable for PFR measures, and adaptations costing up to £7,500 would be installed. A newsletter was being sent out and the project team would hold a virtual public meeting to provide further information.