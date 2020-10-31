Talk about making puppy eyes...

Hugo, the three-year-old French bulldog, has got that down pat. Especially when he's looking at his owner, Danielle Bellerby.

Actually, Danielle says, he can also look a bit grumpy at times, which means he's sometimes misunderstood.

He tends to be reserved around new people. "But when he gets to know you, he's a lovely dog," she says. "If you pat your leg, he'll come over for a cuddle."

Danielle, who lives off Beckfield Lane, says Hugo is also very protective of other members of his 'family' - younger French bulldog Lola, and cats Sapphie and Maisie. "He goes into 'Big Brother' mode and is very protective of Lola," she says.

Like most other young dogs his age, he also has a way of getting into trouble every now and then.

"When taking Hugo out for a walk along a beck once, he was running along happy as Larry then the next minute jumped up in the sky and disappeared," Danielle says. "It turns out he ran off the edge and into the water! We hurriedly ran over and dragged him out."

Jasmine Bowling's ginger tom Leo Bobbykins is a bit older and more mature than Hugo: Jasmine's had him 16 years.

He certainly doesn't look his age, however - at least not in the photos Jasmine has sent us.

He's a very affectionate cat, says Jasmine, from Acomb.

"He comes and gives me a cuddle every morning without fail, massaging me and lying down facing towards me - so much love!"

When he was little, she says, he used to like to sleep under the oven, where it was warm.

These days, he's a very smart cat.

"He taught himself to knock at the back door when he wants to come back in," Jasmine says. "He'll rattle the door latch until someone comes and lets him in and always greets you with a miaow to say hello."