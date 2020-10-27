ANOTHER patient suffering from coronavirus has died at a York NHS trust hospital.
The fatality, reported today by NHS England, brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths at York and Scarborough Hospitals since the pandemic began to 228.
A spokeswoman for the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said the latest death had happened at Scarborough Hospital.
The NHS said 207 people across the country who had tested positive had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 32,117.
It said the patients were aged between 36 and 101 years old, and all except six, who were aged 60 to 93, had known underlying health conditions.
There were 44 such deaths across the North East & Yorkshire, more than any other region other than the North West, where there were 77.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment