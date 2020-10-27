A flasher 'dangled' his penis over a wall in front of a group of teenagers, police warned today.

Officers are hunting the offender, who was out walking a black Labrador when he approached the teenagers by a canal in Selby.

North Yorkshire Police said the man asked a teenage girl to hold his dog while he went to urinate behind a wall - but he then exposed himself.

Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "The male is described to intentionally expose his penis, by ‘dangling’ it over the wall for them to see.

"The male has then followed two of the females and asked one of them if she had a boyfriend."

Police believe the flasher had a white van, possibly a Renault Kangoo, parked by the Waterfront in Selby.

The incident is said to have happened between 4.50pm and 5.15pm on Wednesday, October 21, by the canal near Denison Road in Selby, but police have only now released details.

The suspect is a white male, in his 40s or 50s, around 5ft 6in or 7in, large build, dark hair, wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue baggy jeans and wearing Timberland style tanned boots.

If you have any information that you believe can assist this investigation, please contact police on 101 and quote the reference number 12200185033, or alternatively contact PC Blackwell - emily.blackwell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk