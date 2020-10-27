HUNDREDS of pounds worth of watches and jewellery were stolen in a raid on a home in a York village.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that happened in The Village, Wigginton, York, at about 11am on Saturday 24 October when the victim returned home and noticed that the rear door had been smashed and the burglar alarm was sounding.
A number of items were stolen from within the house including:
4 x 9ct gold bangles – £45-£50 each
1 x necklace – £45-50
Cross Necklace – 18ct gold – £70
2 x earrings with blue and green stones – £70
1 x gold watch with bluestone in the bracelet
2 x gold watches
1 x silver watch
1 x silver watch with leather strap
1 x GUCCI watch – £250
1 x INGELSOLL GEMS watch with rubies around the watch face with white stones in it – £80
A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident including any information that could help locate the stolen items.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Philip Hallam. You can also email 001357@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200186783."
