STUDENTS are self-isolating after a confirmed case of Covid-19 at a school.
Independent school Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire says that a case of the virus has been confirmed and a small number of people have been asked to self-isoilate as a result.
A spokesperson for Ampleforth College: "A member of our school community has tested positive for COVID-19. This is currently an isolated case.
"We have advised Public Health England and are following their guidelines. We have identified a small number of students and staff who may have been in close contact with the person affected. In line with national guidance, they are self-isolating for 14 days. As the school is currently on half term, those affected are self-isolating at home and will not return to Ampleforth until their isolation period has finished.
"They will join their lessons during this time through our online learning platform, e-Ampleforth. The safety of all those who live and work here in the Ampleforth valley is of the highest importance to us and we will continue to follow Public Health England’s expert advice."
Pupils are not due back at the school, which counts actor James Norton among it's former pupils, until after half term on Tuesday, November 3.
