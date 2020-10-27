EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council will be providing financial help to families whose children are usually in receipt of free school meals over the half-term holiday.

It will be making available emergency funding of more than £100,000 to support the 7,500 children entitled to free school meals throughout the East Riding.

From tomorrow (Wednesday), families of children eligible for free school meals as a result of financial hardship, will be able to register in order to receive a direct payment of £15 for each eligible child. Families will be encouraged to make an application any time between tomorrow and November 30.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is developing a new secure e-form to enable parents and carers whose children are already eligible for free school meals to register their application and include their bank account details. Once the application has been verified, the money will be paid directly into their bank account.

Families without access to the internet will be able to phone the Welfare Assistance helpline and receive support for registering.

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As a council, we are determined to help families who rely on free school meals. We want to make sure children who usually receive free school meals during term-time do not go hungry in the school holidays.

“We have worked quickly to try to find the most efficient solution and we hope that these payments will help to ease the worries of families in these difficult times.

“We also thank the businesses and organisations around the East Riding which have shown a wonderful community spirit and made generous offers to help families who receive free school meals.”