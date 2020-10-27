IT'S Britain's favourite meal - and now you can make it extra special thanks to Marks & Spencer.
M&S has unveiled a range of goodies designed to make fish and chips even tastier.
Starting from just £1, the new Chip Shop range includes such delights as curry sauce, mushy peas, battered scallops and, for families who want to make chippy night extra special, wholetail langoustine scampi or haddock kiev.
You can even buy a bag of scraps.
That's right, those tasty bits of fried batter that make every chip shop meal a treat are now avaiable to buy.
M&S Product Developer Eleanor Mckie said: “We’ve taken the classic chip shop menu and blended those favourite accompaniments and dishes with something new and exciting customers might not have tried before.
"So if you fancy a chippy tea with a difference, maybe pop a portion of Battered Scallops or Haddock Kiev in the basket tonight.”